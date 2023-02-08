SI on duty stabbed by man in Velachery

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector attached to the Velachery police station was stabbed by a man when the police officer went to nab him for barging into a house and attacking a woman in Velachery.

The injured SI is admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police SI A Arun was attacked by Sathish of TNHB Colony in Velachery.

The cop went to the TNHB colony after one Shalini wife of Veeramani was reportedly attacked by her brothers Sathish, Das, elder sister Velankanni and their mother Santhi on Tuesday afternoon. Shalini was admitted to a hospital in Saidapet.

Based on the alert from the hospital, SI Arun had gone to the TNHB quarters to make enquiry at around 9 pm when the attack happened.

When SI tried to nab Sathish, who was in inebriated condition, a quarrel erupted and Sathish allegedly stabbed the police officer on his right shoulder. The SI managed to overpower Sathish and he was taken to Guindy police station.

Sathish, because he was under the influence of alcohol, was later taken to the government hospital for a medical test.

The injured sub inspector has been taken to hospital and discharged from hospital after treatment. Velachery police had arrested four, including two women, of the family in connection with the incident.