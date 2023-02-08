City

Prison official lodges complaint of threat from prison inmate

The incident happened when the prison official Vadivelu on Tuesday went to take a roll call of the prisoners. He alleged that the officials would harass him often and warned the official that he would take revenge on him for doing so.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A prison official has filed a police complaint against a prisoner saying the latter had harassed and threatened him. The prison official had charged that remand prisoner Manikandan, (30), a resident of Puzhal, was arrested by the city police for possession of 160 kg of ganja at Royapuram.

The incident happened when the prison official Vadivelu on Tuesday went to take a roll call of the prisoners. He alleged that the officials would harass him often and warned the official that he would take revenge on him for doing so.

Following this, Vadivelu complained to the senior prison officer Rajasekaran and sought legal action against him. Based on the official's complaint, the Puzhal police registered a case against Manikandan and further investigations are on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ganja
Puzhal Police
Prison
Puzhal
police complaint
Prison authorities
harass

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in