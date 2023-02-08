Prison official lodges complaint of threat from prison inmate

CHENNAI: A prison official has filed a police complaint against a prisoner saying the latter had harassed and threatened him. The prison official had charged that remand prisoner Manikandan, (30), a resident of Puzhal, was arrested by the city police for possession of 160 kg of ganja at Royapuram.

The incident happened when the prison official Vadivelu on Tuesday went to take a roll call of the prisoners. He alleged that the officials would harass him often and warned the official that he would take revenge on him for doing so.

Following this, Vadivelu complained to the senior prison officer Rajasekaran and sought legal action against him. Based on the official's complaint, the Puzhal police registered a case against Manikandan and further investigations are on.