HC adjourns plea alleging illegal recruitments in AU before 2018

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned by two weeks a petition alleging that six teaching staff recruitments have been made in an illegal way before 2018 and the same should be quashed.

Heading the bench along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Acting Chief Justice T Raja adjourned the matter filed by one PMN Mohana Krishna who claims to be an educationalist.

According to the petitioner, the staffers were appointed to the post of assistant professor by means of illegal lobbying. "Though the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had filed a case in this connection in 2018, Anna University had not initiated any action to remove those people who got the jobs illegally," the petitioner submitted.

He further submitted that those people are getting remunerations up to date and in order to protect the interest of the university and the welfare of the elite university, the six assistant professors should be sacked immediately.

"A department disciplinary action and criminal action should be initiated against the six assistant professors through an authentic enquiry," the petitioner noted.

Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter by two weeks for hearing further arguments.