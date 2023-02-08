AAI sends public notice to owners of de-registered aircrafts

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India has given a public notice at large that three de-registered aircraft were left abandoned at Chennai airport for a long time and called upon the current owners of these abandoned aircraft to settle all the outstanding dues and remove them from the premises of the Chennai airport before Friday.

In the statement issued by the AAI, it was mentioned that eviction proceedings have been initiated for the removal of the three aircraft under the AAI Act 1994. The date of hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am at the AAI Director's office. The owners need to attend the hearing or the proceedings will be conducted one-sided.