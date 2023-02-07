Wife of bank official leaps to death from 10th floor in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman, wife of a staff of a nationalised bank, leaped to death from the tenth floor of an apartment on 100 feet road in Koyambedu on early Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manjari, wife of bank official Pankaj Kumar, hailing from Bihar.

After the family finished their dinner on Monday night, all went to sleep. Around 4 am on Tuesday when Pankaj Kumar woke up from sleep, he found his wife missing from the bed. When looked for her, he heard some commotion on the ground floor. Shocked, he rushed to the ground floor only to find his wife dead in a pool of blood.

Based on information, Koyambedu police reached the spot and shifted the body to Kilpauk medical college for post-mortem.

Police said that the family shifted to Chennai five months ago after Pankaj Kumar was transferred to the city. The police further added that Manjari was suffering from depression for the past few years.