Traders should review licenses before March 31: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested the traders to renew their licenses for the financial year 2023-24 by March 31.

According to the rules, the licenses must be renewed in February and March for the upcoming financial year. This year the licenses can be renewed at the zonal office through the concerned officials. Also, camps are conducted for the same, noted the release.

It also stated that the licenses can be renewed by the traders themselves through the GCC website (www.chennaicorporation.gov.in) or through the QR code.