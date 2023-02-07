Staffer escapes with silk sarees worth Rs 27L from T Nagar godown

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a security guard for stealing 26 silk sarees worth Rs.27 lakh from a textiles godown in T Nagar. Ravi, the owner of the godown, had lodged a complaint with the Pondy Bazaar police station detailing the theft allegedly carried out by one Bhera Ram.

According to the complainant, he had given the key of the godown to Bhera Ram, trusting him, though the suspect had joined for duty only a month back.

After the owner came to know that his employee and 26 sarees worth Rs.27 lakh went missing, they checked the CCTV.

The surveillance video showed Bhera Ram loading the bundles in a load van and fleeing the spot.

Police said that they are trying to locate the load van and the suspect.