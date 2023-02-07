Sister-in-law arrested for woman's miscarriage in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman living separately at her parent's house, due to issues with her husband, was arrested by the Tondiarpet police for allegedly attacking her brother-in-law's wife, who was pregnant, alleging that she was responsible for the separation, on January 17.

The attack led to miscarriage, police said. The arrested woman was identified as Durgabhai, wife of Vijay Simhan. Both have been living separately for the last few years due to certain marital issues. She and her relatives believed that the wife of Vijayasimhan's younger brother was the reason for her separation from her husband.

The issue had remained as a major point of conflict between the two sides. On January 17, Durgabhai along with her relatives reached the house of her husband Vijaya Simhan's younger brother Prabakaran and wife Kausalya, a pregnant woman. The group of people allegedly abused and attacked Kausalya saying that she was responsible for the separation of Durgabhai from Vijayasimhan. During the attack someone had kicked on the stomach of Kausalya on that day. She was later admitted to a hospital and she delivered a still born on January 23. Following the development, Kausalya lodged a complaint with the Tondiarpet police after which they arrested Durgabhai and remanded her to judicial custody. It looks like that the reason for the still birth was the injury Kausalya suffered during the attack, police added.