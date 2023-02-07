DT Campus: Shiv Nadar varsity entrance test in April

The exams will take place in phases between April 8 to June 17, 2023, offering abundant possibilities for prospective students to showcase their talents and secure their future at the renowned University. Prospective students will also have the flexibility to take the entrance exams at any of the 10 designated cities, offering a chance to reschedule if a conflict arises with their initially chosen city or exam date. However, a candidate can appear for the test for any specific programme only once. Registrations form are available on https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/ from February 6 till March 31, 2023.