DT Campus: Shiv Nadar varsity entrance test in April
CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, part of Shiv Nadar Foundation and one of India’s premier institutions, has announced its entrance exams for the 2023 session. Entrance tests are to be held across 10 cities, which include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.
The exams will take place in phases between April 8 to June 17, 2023, offering abundant possibilities for prospective students to showcase their talents and secure their future at the renowned University. Prospective students will also have the flexibility to take the entrance exams at any of the 10 designated cities, offering a chance to reschedule if a conflict arises with their initially chosen city or exam date. However, a candidate can appear for the test for any specific programme only once. Registrations form are available on https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/ from February 6 till March 31, 2023.
Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, said, “Foresightedness paves the path to a promising tomorrow. Hence, visionary and proactive individuals who are fully equipped with skills will thrive in the dynamic job market of the new age. At Shiv Nadar University, we are proud to offer innovative engineering, management, and humanities programmes that equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the new age. With the announcement of our 2023 admissions exam dates, we are eager to welcome a new cohort of talented and motivated individuals.”
