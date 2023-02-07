Missing 78-yr-old woman’s body found in Cooum near Chintadripet

CHENNAI: A 78-year-old woman, who was missing for more than a week, was found dead in the Cooum River near Chintadripet railway station on Monday. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi of Chintadripet.

Police were informed about the body of a dead woman floating in the river after which they secured the body. Investigations revealed that the deceased woman was unmarried and was living with her brother’s children in Chintadripet. On January 27, she went missing. When Police checked CCTV footages, it showed her walking upto the river’s causeway.