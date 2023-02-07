CHENNAI: The Integrated Vaccine Complex at HLL Biotech Limited in Chengalpattu was set up with an investment of about Rs 594 crore, but the unit is not functional for many years now, after it came into existence in 2012.

The complex set up on an area of ​​110 acres has world class facilities to manufacture nine types of vaccines such as Covid19, Jaundice Vaccine, Rabies Vaccine, Measles Vaccine.

However, sources say that the state-of-the-art machinery and equipment has been left idle for more than five years due to non-commencement of production. If production starts in this company, vaccines will be available to the general public at very low cost.

Earlier in 2021, the State Health Department had urged the Union Health Ministry to allow the production of Covid-19 vaccine at the Integrated Vaccine Complex. Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that a petition was also filed in Supreme Court already to direct the Union Government to hand over the HLL Vaccine Complex on lease to Tamil Nadu Government for Covid-19 vaccine production.

The unit was inspected by a central team, but no response was received from the Union Health Ministry after that.

The officials with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that the number of workers and staff at the HLL Vaccine Complex is also less and currently, 50 oerfeny postings are vacant. The workers at the complex say that the lack of allocation of funds is a major setback and if the Union government does not allocate sufficient funds, the work has been shelved.

More than 250 scientists, doctors and workers who were working in this company have been transferred to other positions as the production has not started. About 80 workers are now working on very low wages due to job transfer and other jobs.

Following this, now, the labourers at the unit are raising demands, including that the Union government, should allocate additional funds and once it is done, import of vaccines from other countries would not be required. The workers request that the Union government should intervene and take appropriate measures as it would also offer employment to many people.