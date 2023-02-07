Chengalpattu police plans awareness of women safety
CHENGALPATTU: Police are planning to organise a programme about the safety and awareness about crimes against women and children that is to be held from February 6 to 10 of this month in various colleges of Chengalpattu district, especially women’s colleges and schools.
Speaking about the various efforts taken to control crimes in Chengalpattu, Superintendent of Police Pradeep said that the police have conducted surprise raids at homes of 423 history sheeters in the district and confiscated dangerous weapons like sickles and knives from 373 of them.
They have also booked cases against 45 of the history sheeters and action has been taken. A total of 89 history sheeters have been jailed and a long-pending arrest warrant was executed against 8 of them.
