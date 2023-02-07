Anna Univ halts recruitment of support staff over irregularities

CHENNAI: Anna University on Tuesday made it clear that as per the directions of the vice-chancellor, the direct recruitment of temporary, daily wage staff as professional assistants, clerical assistants, peon, and office assistants was stopped with immediate effect for all centers and departments, except recruitment of project staff in sponsored research and consultancy projects and schemes.

The university sources said that there were irregularities in recruiting these persons. A senior official from the HR of the university said that the recruitment committee will follow all the rules and regulations in appointing the support staff for the institution.