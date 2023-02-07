Ambedkar Law Univ librarian slapped with rape charges

CHENNAI: Chennai police booked a librarian of Ambedkar Law University in RA Puram for allegedly raping and criminal intimidation of a co-librarian in the same institute.

Teynampet all woman police station has booked Maniyarasu, (29), a man from Tiruchy and working at the library of the university.

He had allegedly lured a female librarian with promise of marriage and sexually exploited her which led to at least two abortions.

Later, he ditched her and got engaged to another woman despite request from his colleague to wed her.

He allegedly abused and threatened his victim after which she lodged a complaint with the all woman police station.

Based on the complaint police registered a case under various IPC Sections, including one for rape.