1,813 illegal sewage connections plugged by GCC; Rs 5.98L fine collected

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has plugged off 1,833 illegal sewage connections across the city. The civic body had imposed a fine amount of Rs 5.98 lakh for those residents polluting the drains, said a press release from Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters.

The GCC data revealed that the highest illegal sewage connections were found in Teynampet (zone 9) with 336 connections, where a total of Rs 55,000 was collected as penalty. Followed by Tondiarpet zone which had 195 illegal connections, and 193 connections plugged in zone 10 - Kodambakkam zone.

The release further mentioned that the total amount of fine was Rs 5.98 lakh. Of which, Rs 1.14 lakh fine was imposed in Ambattur zone (zone 8), which had the highest penalty collection all the 15 zones.