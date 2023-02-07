1,813 illegal sewage connections plugged by GCC; Rs 5.98L fine collected

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has plugged off 1,833 illegal sewage connections across the city. The civic body had imposed a fine amount of Rs 5.98 lakh for those residents polluting the drains, said a press release from Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters.
The GCC data revealed that the highest illegal sewage connections were found in Teynampet (zone 9) with 336 connections, where a total of Rs 55,000 was collected as penalty. Followed by Tondiarpet zone which had 195 illegal connections, and 193 connections plugged in zone 10 - Kodambakkam zone.
The release further mentioned that the total amount of fine was Rs 5.98 lakh. Of which, Rs 1.14 lakh fine was imposed in Ambattur zone (zone 8), which had the highest penalty collection all the 15 zones.
As the civic body authorities are clearing the waste in the stormwater drains (SWD) and reconstruction work has also been carried out in several places across the city, the residents have already been warned to disconnect the illegal drains.
The field survey conducted from January 13 to February 3 revealed the illegal connections and similar drives will be taken up.
Earlier, a similar survey was conducted by the civic body authorities from December 19 to December 30, 2022, subsequently 1,310 illegal sewage connections were identified and plugged. The residents were also fined to a tune of Rs 3.12 lakh.
The authorities have also warned commercial establishments of stern action if found to have illegal sewage connections polluting the storm water drains, dedicated to carry rain water during monsoon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android