This Chennai pvt hospital launches AI clinical intelligence tool

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals group has launched a Clinical Intelligence Engine, a clinical AI-enabled tool to be open to use by all Indian doctors on the Apollo 24/7 platform. The clinical intelligence engine was introduced to improve the precision of doctor productivity and patient satisfaction.

It is capable of analysing vast amounts of data to help health care professionals to identify over 1,300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95 everyday cases of out patients. It was built using the 40 years of data from Apollo and collective intelligence of 1,000 doctors along with supporting data from a peer- reviewed journals and clinical intelligence has been validated by quite a few academic institutions.

The tools were designed specifically for the South Asian mix and they will be maintained and reviewed by an in-house team of more than 500 Apollo doctors and specialists. Dr Prathap C Reddy said, "It has always been my wish to make India truly healthy. The CIE could not be restricted to Apollo but needed to be shared with doctors across India. I am happy to offer the Apollo CIE to every qualified, practicing doctor in India."

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of the Apollo hospitals group said: "When the hospital empowered CIE in our patient departments a few months back, they found tangible improvement in the accuracy of the diagnosis. It is now being used by the 4,000 Apollo doctors and has seen a considerable impact on their diagnosis outcome."