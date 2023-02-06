Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College organises Sports Day

CHENNAI: Internal quality assurance cell & the department of physical education of Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, T Nagar organised its 18th annual Sports Meet on February 3, in the college premises. M Sundar, vice chancellor, TN Physical Education and Sports University, Melakottaiyur, Chennai was the Chief Guest. He hoisted the college flag and declared the Sports Meet open. The Olympic torch was lit and oath taken.

In his inaugural speech, Sundar pointed out the importance of sports in holistic fitness, which also prepares them for handling success and failure in life. The speech was followed by a series of Events - band formation, aerobics, silambam, zumba, gymnastics and pyramid. Games were conducted for parents too.

National and international players in sports and NCC were felicitated. KR Vimala Devi, director of physical education, presented the annual sports report. The programme ended with a formal vote of thanks and National Anthem.