Rly Police arrest man with 12 kg ganja at Chennai Central

CHENNAI: Government Railway police officials have arrested a 23-year-old man at the MGR Chennai Central railway station for allegedly smuggling ganja by train. Police recovered 12 kgs of ganja from him.

The arrested person was identified as Shyam Prasad of Mylapore. On Saturday, as the railway police were conducting routine checks, he was behaving in a suspicious manner after which his baggage was checked. On inspection, he had 12 kgs of ganja in six parcels, police said.

During an inquiry, it was found that he came to Chennai on Dhanbad Express bound for Alleppey. Police said that they are conducting an inquiry to trace the origins of these parcels and from where they were being sent.