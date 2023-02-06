Police constabulary selection held in city

CHENNAI: Physical examinations for the first batch of 350 aspirants to join Tamil Nadu Police’s constabulary was held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Monday. Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) officials had announced the selection of 3,271 Grade-II police constables, 161 prison wardens and 120 fire personnel on June 30, 2022. At least 2.99 lakh men, 66,811 women and 59 transpersons applied for 3,552 posts.

The written examination was conducted for the candidates on November 27 last year. Those who passed the written examination are being called for physical fitness tests, an official said.