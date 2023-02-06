Man who jumped parole 14 years ago arrested

CHENNAI: City cops have arrested a murder suspect who jumped parole 14 years ago. R Sasikumar (49) of Saligramam had murdered his uncle (1994) after an argument in Virugambakkam, police said. In 1996, a city court had sentenced him and his accomplices to life imprisonment. He came out on parole in 2009 for 3 days and escaped.

Virugambakkam police had received information recently that Sasikumar was in touch with his family over mobile phone after which they conducted enquiries. Based on information, he was arrested near Koyambedu market on Sunday night, police said.

After jumping parole, he went to Mettupalayam and had been working as a driver there. Over the years, he started driving vegetable loads from Mettupalayam to Chennai, when he was nabbed. Sasikumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.