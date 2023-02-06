Lawfully Yours: By Retd Justice Chandru

CHENNAI: EB subsidy is not for each connection but for each family

Q: We are not interested in availing of the subsidy provided by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). We are tenants and the owners are not interested in linking EB connection with Aadhaar. The Minister has emphasized that no coercive action would be taken against those who don’t link EB connection with Aadhaar. Since the GO mandates linking of Aadhaar only for availing subsidy, will there be any legal consequences if we don’t link our consumer number with Aadhaar? Will we be able to pay bills sans subsidy? — Ram, Chennai

A: It is a fact that all service connections for domestic use have been given a free supply of up to 100 units a month. Whether you are interested in getting the subsidy or not, the linking of Aadhaar will allow Tangedco to get data on consumers, including as to how many owners having multiple houses/flats are availing of the subsidy. The subsidy is not for each connection but for each family. Later, they may be able to disallow the subsidy for the same person owning several houses. Therefore, there is no illegality in the government asking the public to link their EB consumer number with their Aadhaar.

Civic body resolution can be rescinded if govt finds it erroneous

Q: Some of the councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation, it was reported, have demanded that the Council pass a resolution against the State Governor for his speech on the floor of the Assembly that deviated from the text given by the State Government. Can the council take up such issues? Does it not amount to over-reach and going beyond its domain? — VS Jayaraman, 31 Motilal Street, Chennai

A: The local bodies/city corporations are autonomous civic bodies. Started in the 1920s, they used to pass political resolutions those days, criticising the arrest of political leaders. They also used to accord civic receptions to freedom fighters. The British used to impose punitive action against civic bodies and recover collective fines if any damage was caused to public structures due to sabotage by militant nationalists. Thus a recovery made against Mannargudi municipality was returned long after Independence based on their request by the Rajaji government. That’s why the British have introduced a provision in the Municipal Acts empowering the government to rescind any resolution if they consider it erroneous.