Kerala man booked under Pocso nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who was on the lookout for by the Kerala police in a sexual harassment case was detained at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The immigration officials were checking passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night.

The officials while scanning the documents of Aboobakker Pattillathu of Kasaragod in Kerala found that he was wanted by the Kerala police for the past year.

During the inquiry, they found that last year Aboobakker misbehaved with a minor girl and a case was registered under the Pocso Actby the Kerala police.When the cops were about to arrest, Aboobakker had managed to escape abroad.

Later, the police issued a lookout circular to all the airports across the country and on Sunday he was detained at the Chennai airport.

The Kerala police were informed and meanwhile, the immigration officials detained him in the immigration room.

On Monday early morning, a special team from Kerala arrived in Chennai and Aboobakker was taken into their custody.