IIT-Madras hosts first-ever LGBTQ summit

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, hosted the first-ever 'Vanavil: P-G - IIT Madras Equality Summit' to advance equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community along with Procter and Gamble India.

The summit addressed various issues of contemporary as well as historical relevance to the community.

The distinguished speakers at the event shared thoughts inducing insights and personal stories with the students at the campus, to spark meaningful conversations around various issues of contemporary as well as historical relevance to the queer community.

The summit delved into topics linked to mental health, sensitisation, arts and selfcare and it marks a new chapter in P-G India's journey of driving inclusion for LGBTQ+ community, with this first-ever engagement with one of its campus partners – IIT-M, and their student-run LGBTQIA+ support and sensitisation group -Vannam.

Commenting on the same, Ankur Bhagat, Vice President, Product Supply - Executive Sponsor for LGBTQ+ Inclusion, P-G India talked about the program GABLE, a programme dedicated to fostering an inclusive, supportive global network that enables LGBTQ+ employees, and their allies, to contribute to their fullest potential and to bring their authentic self to work every day.

"We believe that events like these hold the potential of sparking a long term and impactful shift in mindsets, triggering wider change and acceptance, and helping us shape the role that corporates like ours can play in advancing equality and inclusion, " he said.

Sensitization and 'GABLE at Work' trainings for employees including new hires, managers, and plant technicians, to create and nurture a companywide ally network, and encourage employees from the community to bring their true authentic selves to the workplace.

IIT Madras spokesperson said: "We are confident that the conversations this summit witnessed, will motivate and enable our students in understanding the true meaning of equality and inclusion."