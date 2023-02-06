IIT-M to develop astronaut training module for Space Flight Programmes

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is going to develop a training module for Indian Spaceflight Programme using Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR).

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would utilise the advanced technologies created at the newly-established eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras to promote Research and Development (R&D) in the domain of Extended Reality, an IIT Madras release said on Monday.

An MoU was signed recently between ISRO and IIT Madras for collaboration on the application of Extended Reality (XR) and other technologies in the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme.

Elaborating on the key aspects of this collaboration between ISRO and IIT Madras, Prof M Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, and Principle Investigator, XTIC-IIT Madras, said, “XR Technologies has the potential to add value in many aspects of human spaceflight program specifically in shortening the design cycle and simulating the space environment. We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies. IIT Madras ecosystem is conducive not only for research but also for development with our industrial consortium.”

Looking forward to this collaboration, Dr Umamaheswaran R., Director, Human Space Flight Center (HSFC), ISRO, said, “Space program always had linkages with academia and IIT Madras has a long history of contributing to ISRO’s program including human spaceflight program. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with IIT-Madras.”

The XTIC will not only develop XR technologies for the human spaceflight program but will also impart training to concerned HSFC engineers on this technology and help in establishing an XR/VR laboratory at HSFC.

The Key Outcomes envisaged from this collaboration include Modelling and Simulation of human physiology as well as space systems, Outreach activities, Visualization and optimization of design architecture, and Training ISRO scientists in developing their own XR systems.