CMRL launches tempo feeder service between Alandur & DLF IT park

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday introduced the last mile connectivity between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station and DLF cybercity, Porur.

For the same, the CMRL in tri-party collaboration has arranged a feeder service between the DLF IT park and Alandur Metro station.

In the new service, four AC tempos have been arranged, which can accommodate 12 passengers. Currently, the fare is fixed at Rs 40 per ride, which will be collected through QR code (UPI) and mobile app.

Subsequently, the service will be operational in the morning between 6 am and 10 pm from Monday till Friday.

Speaking at the event, managing director of CMRL, MA Siddique said, "Last mile connectivity is vital. It makes a lot of difference for passengers to use this service rather than using their own private vehicles. We are working on connecting both the last and first mile connectivity.”

As there are several challenges in providing last mile connectivity, the MD urged transport systems like OLA, Fast Track and other parties to join hands with CMRL. Additionally, like DLF IT park, MD encouraged other major IT companies to collaborate with CMRL in ensuring last mile connectivity for its employees.

The MD also noted that the Metro rail construction is being implemented at a faster rate, anticipating the elevated portion of the corridors to be completed by May 2026.

Besides this, the CMRL has introduced a slew of feeder services to increase the passenger footfall under the project – Metro Connect. The services currently available are MTC minibuses, electric autos and rental auto, bike and taxi aggregators, rental bicycle facilities and free buggy rides.