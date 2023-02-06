City

Car catches fire after ramming into another vehicle in Tambaram

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A car caught fire after it rammed into another vehicle in Tambaram on Monday. No casualties were reported.

On Monday morning, a van that used to carry cinema shooting equipment was waiting at a signal at the Gandhi Road junction on the GST Road.

Police said a car went and stopped behind the van and followed by another overspeeding car ramming into the car.

On the impact, it caught fire. Soon, the locals found a water tanker lorry near the spot and doused the fire.

The Chitlapakkam traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the incident, the traffic was affected for a while on the GST Road.

