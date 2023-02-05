Use Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar for special events, GCC urges public

The hall is pre-booked at Rs 2,28,440/day rent and Rs 1,14,220 for half a day (excluding GST tax, electricity charges, and cleaning charges). The public can make reservations by paying a full-day rental fee of Rs 2,08,723 and a half-day rental fee of Rs 1,04,361. A two-story building has a separate food preparation area, and a link bridge has been established to transport food to the arena.