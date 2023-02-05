Use Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar for special events, GCC urges public
CHENNAI: The public is requested to use Amma Arangam to host various occasions such as family functions, exhibitions, prize-giving ceremonies, felicitation ceremonies, and art performances for school/college intramural sports competitions at Shenoy Nagar in Anna Nagar, announced the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The civic body authorities stated that the hall was available for the lowest cost compared to private property in the locality.
Amma Arangam is a fully air-conditioned hall with 900 seats, has a parking facility, and catering services too. The facility elevator has also been established in the centre.
“Approved by the committee for holding various events, Amma Arangam is currently open for booking,” stated an official release.
The hall is pre-booked at Rs 2,28,440/day rent and Rs 1,14,220 for half a day (excluding GST tax, electricity charges, and cleaning charges). The public can make reservations by paying a full-day rental fee of Rs 2,08,723 and a half-day rental fee of Rs 1,04,361. A two-story building has a separate food preparation area, and a link bridge has been established to transport food to the arena.
Other than muhurtham days, activities such as book fair, women self-employed handicrafts, product fairs, and consultative meetings of private companies can also be conducted on all days.
