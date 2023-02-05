Two college students swept by giant waves in sea off Kovalam

CHENNAI: N Sanjay (19) of Vandalur and his friend Saran Kumar (19) of Urapakkam ­who went swimming at the Kovalam beach drowned in sea on Saturday. Police said they were students in a private college in Vandalur. On Saturday morning, both had gone to the Kovalam beach for swimming. While they went to a deeper part of the sea, strong waves pulled them under. Unable to swim against the waves, they drowned. Onlookers and fishermen jumped into the sea and tried to rescue them, but their efforts were in vain. On information, the Kelambakkam police and the rescue team began a search for the students with the help of coast guards. Police said the chances of rescuing the students alive were very less.