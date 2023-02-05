This Popeye loves chicken: Authentic flavours of Louisiana

CHENNAI: Fast food chain, Popeyes, recently launched their outlet in Chennai at Phoenix Marketcity. The eatery, which has already gained a lot of popularity among youngsters, is a place that serves authentic Louisiana flavours and Cajun-styled chicken dishes and sandwiches.

Some of their best-sellers are their signature chicken, Cajun fries, chicken sandwich, Cajun onion rings, rice bowl, chicken tenders, chicken popcorn and lots more.