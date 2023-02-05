Taste of Sicily: Chennai hotel organises Italian food festival
CHENNAI: Focaccia by Hyatt Regency is organising an Italian food festival, ‘From Italy with Love’, curated by chef Fiammetta Maggio Pereira. As a part of the food festival, Fiammetta has crafted authentic Genovese and Sicilian home-style food.
The menu follows the traditional pattern of an Italian meal- antipasti, primi, secondi, and dessert. As a part of the antipasti the menu has caponata which is known to be one of the Sicilian favourites in households. This fried eggplant dish has vegetables seasoned with olives and capers in an agrodolce sauce.
Their meat arancine, rice ball filled with ham and mozzarella and coated with bread crumbs, also has a vegetarian alternative stuffed with cheese and peas. Their primi section has vellutata di patate e carote which is a carrot and potato soup. Scaloppine di pollo al vino bianco, under the secondi section, is chicken breast scaloppini cooked in white wine sauce and served with mashed potatoes.
Their desserts are- affogato al caffe, tiramisu, and crostata and ice cream. The food festival is on till February 26 from 12.30 pm to 3 pm for lunch and 7 pm to 11 pm for dinner.
