PG student from pvt dental college creates world record

CHENNAI: A postgraduate student from a private dental college in the city has set a new world record in the field of dentistry.

Divij Khullar, a third-year prosthodontics postgraduate student from Saveetha Dental College in Chennai, achieved the world record for World’s first postgraduate student to complete maximum number of full mouth rehabilitation.

A full mouth rehabilitation is when a restoration is given to all the teeth in the mouth to enhance the lost aesthetics and function.

It's an elaborate procedure involving an average of 14 appointments & multiple laboratory technicians.

Divij completed a total of 45 full mouth rehabilitations during the course of post-graduation by cementing a record breaking 1,149 crowns in 45 patients.

The completion of 45 full mouth rehabilitation cases during the course of post-graduation is a remarkable achievement.

The record-breaking feat was verified by the judiciary of India Book of World Records.

The full mouth rehabilitation cases completed by Dr Khullar included a variety of tooth supported, tooth & tissue supported, full mouth implant supported and tooth and implant supported cases.

These complex procedures require a high degree of technical skill and expertise.

In a statement, the Dean of Saveetha Dental College, Dr S Aravind Kumar lauded Dr Khullar’s achievement and said it is a source of pride for the entire Saveetha Dental College community and the Indian Dental Community at large.

The record-breaking feat is a reflection of the high standards of dental education and training offered at the dental college.