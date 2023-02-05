Morphing: Kancheepuram police arrest siblings from Erode

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram district police on Sunday arrested two brothers from Erode who morphed photographs of women they acquainted through social media and threatened that such photos will be uploaded in the Internet and extorted money from several women.

One of the affected women filed a complaint with the Cyber crime wing of Kancheepuram police after which a special team was formed. Police said that the accused had used the photograph of actor 'Dharshan' who featured in Tamil movies, Kanaa and in the recent Thunivu, in their social media profile and sent requests to random women.

Some women who became friends online over time had shared their phone numbers and photographs too after which, the accused morphed the photographs into vulgar pictures and threatened them. One of the victims had lost upto Rs 2 lakh to the accused.

On Sunday, Police arrested Alaudeen (32) and his brother, Wahid (28) from Erode. The two of them wer produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.