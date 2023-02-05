Country bomb explodes in history sheeter's hand near Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 38 year old history sheeter suffered injuries after an explosion while making country bombs in his house near Ambattur last Thursday.

Avadi City Police have booked two persons for manufacturing explosives. The injured history sheeter, 'Otteri' Karthik (38) is under treatment in a hospital, while his accomplice, Vijayakumar (32) has been arrested, police said.

According to police officials, the damage on Karthik's hands are severe and he could end up losing part of his arm. Police said that Karthik and Vijayakumar got acquainted while they were in prison together some years ago.

On Thursday, both were making country bombs at Vijayakumar's house in Ambattur. One bomb was completed and when Karthick was making the second one, it accidentally exploded, police investigations revealed.

Vijayakumar rushed Karthick to a private hospital and was later shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where police got information. After completion of treatment, Karthik too will be remanded, police said.