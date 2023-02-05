CMRL works: Traffic diversion for three days near Porur MGR flyover

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have announced traffic diversions near Porur MGR flyover junction from Sunday to Tuesday as a trial run to facilitate CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) phase - 2 construction work to be carried out in Arcot road from Kodambakkam powerhouse to Porur junction.

Accordingly, the service road towards Poonamallee will be closed at Porur flyover junction. Therefore, Vehicles coming from Kundrathur towards Poonamalle via Porur Flyover service road cannot take a left turn.

These vehicles can turn right and take the service road leading towards Guindy and take a U-turn at Mount Poonamalle Road -Ramakrishna Road junction and proceed towards Poonamallee via Porur flyover, according to an official release.

MTC Buses from Kundrathur towards Poonamallee via Porur flyover junction cannot take left at Porur Flyover junction and should take left at Kundrathur Main Road - Bhai Kadai junction and proceed to Poonamallee via Mangadu Road.

Two wheelers coming from Kundrathur towards Poonamallee shall take left at the junction of Kundrathur Main Road X Mosque Street before Porur Junction and reach Mount Poonamallee Road towards Poonamallee.

All vehicles coming from Vadapalani via Arcot Road shall take left at Arcot Road-Lakshmi Nagar 40 feet road junction and reach Mount Poonamallee Road and proceed towards Poonamallee via Porur flyover.

All Vehicles coming from Arcot road towards Porur bridge cannot proceed towards poonamallee.

So, these vehicles should take the service road towards Guindy and can take U turn at Mount Poonamallee Road - Ramakrishna Road junction and proceed towards Poonamalle via Porur flyover.

Vehicles coming from Guindy via Mount Poonamallee Road cannot proceed towards Poonamallee via Porur flyover service road.

So, these vehicles shall proceed towards Poonamalle via Porur flyover.

Vehicles coming from Poonamalle service road cannot take U turn at Porur flyover junction towards Poonamalle.

So, these vehicles can proceed in service road towards Guindy and can take U turn at Mount Poonamallee Road- Ramakrishna Road junction and proceed towards Poonamallee, the release stated.