Voltas awarded contract for electrical & AC work in CMRL construction

CHENNAI: For supplying electrical, maintenance and air conditioning works, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded the contract for Corridor 4 construction to M/S Voltas Limited for the amount Rs 134.9 crore.

As per CMRL press note, for supplying, installation, testing, commissioning and training of electrical fire protection, ventilation and air-conditioning works, the contract has been awarded to Voltas company.

The work will be carried out in 18 elevated stations from Kodambakkam powerhouse station to Poonamallee bypass metro station including viaduct between the stations (ch 10027.102 to ch 25928.186), approach ramp, including Poonamallee depot for Corridor 4 under Metro phase II construction.

The tender was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director of systems and operations, CMRL and Jayant Deshpande, business development head, Voltas Limited.