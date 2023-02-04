Stop exploiting own citizens in govt jobs, HC tells govt

“The persons who are in charge of recruitment and administration must realise that the government should act as the model employer. At the least, the government is expected to act fairly. When there are several statutes which protect the workers in private establishments, they are made inapplicable to the government as the state is expected to desist from adopting unfair labour practice,” the High court ruled, adding, “Such exemptions were implanted in the statutes with a hope that the government will not indulge in exploitation. But, the experience has been otherwise. We, therefore, have no hesitation in confirming the order of the writ court.”