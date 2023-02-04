Scindia inaugurates multi-level car parking at Chennai airport

He said that the MLCP has all the modern facilities including the EV charging station.

“Chennai has two terminals that are used by 23 million passengers in a year and in the next two years that will be increased to 45 million passengers in a year,” he said.

He added that the first phase of the airport extension work will be over by March of this year and the second phase would be completed by end of 2024.

He requested that still 200 acres of land is required for the development of the Chennai airport and said the State government’s support is needed for it.

He also added that in 2014 the Chennai airport was connecting only 36 places in India and now that has been increased to 61. Aviation had grown much when compared to 2014 and in the next seven to eight years aviation will go to the next level in India and all the citizens of our country can easily access it. He also said that there are plans to develop the airports in Tiruchy and Madurai. “In Tiruchy, the runway length needs to be increased. Madurai, Tuticorin and Coimbatore also need land for the expansion work and the state government needs to support us,” he said.

He said that the Union government is even more eager than the State government for the development of the airport and asked the government to partner with the Centre to develop Chennai into an important aviation hub after Delhi and Mumbai.

He concluded that the congestion in the Chennai airport will be controlled very soon and passengers will no longer experience congestion at the airport.