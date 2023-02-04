Pvt hospital launches cancer guidance programme for holistic care

CHENNAI: On account of World Cancer Day, a private hospital launched a free "Cancer Guidance Programme" for cancer patients to guide the patients on overall recovery from cancer and successfully win their battle against cancer.

This initiative will help cancer patients get direct advice and guidance from the doctors free of cost.

Going by the theme for Cancer Day to emphasise on 'Close the Care Gap', GEM Hospital launched the free of cost campaign in order to every step possible to close the gap in cancer care and to offer comprehensive cancer care.

During the Cancer Guidance Programme, the panel of experts will provide the necessary advice for cancer patients in each and every stage of the treatment process as required for an effective recovery. The panel of experts include cancer surgeons, radiologist, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and pathologists who will provide a holistic approach in handling each and every cancer patient.

Commenting on the new initiative, Dr C Palanivelu, founder chairman, GEM Hospitals said, "In the current scenario Cancer is seen as a deadly disease and there are patients who are scared to undergo the treatment because of the pain and side effects they face during the process. But, the advancement in science and technology has definitely given hope to the doctors and patients. These kinds of programs are aimed to instill confidence and courage in cancer patients to go through the process of treatment bravely".

Speaking about the Cancer Guidance Programme, Dr P Senthilnathan, director of the hospital, said that the programme will help to create awareness among the people that Cancer is no more a deadly disease. "We can overcome it if we don't ignore the warning signs, take necessary tests, take vaccine when needed and approach the right doctors at the right time," he said.