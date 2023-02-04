Properties of 13 ganja offenders freezed

To deter such crime and deal with the ganja offenders, the police as per the directive of South Zone Inspector General Asra Garg, opened history sheet against 624 accused, including 132 in Virudhunagar district, 131 in Dindigul district, 85 in Madurai district, 59 each in Theni and Kanniyakumari districts, 46 in Tirunelveli district, 28 in Thoothukudi, 26 each in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, 15 in Tenkasi and 17 in Tirunelveli city.