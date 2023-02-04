Man spikes drink of Class 10 girl, rapes her in Hastinapuram

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who spiked the drink of a Class 10 girl and raped her in Hastinapuram on Friday.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was staying in a rented house in Hastinapuram in Chromepet. The house owner's son Vignesh was interested in the girl and a few days ago he offered a lift for her and took her to his friend's house in the same locality where Vignesh gave her the spiked drink.

Police said after the girl became unconscious Vignesh raped her and then dropped her home after threatening the girl at knifepoint not to open up about the incident to her parents. Recently, he again contacted the girl and asked her to spend time with him and threatened to kill her parents if she did not come.

Police said on Friday the class teacher found the girl crying during the class hours and informed her parents. Later, she was sent home and during the inquiry, she narrated the incident to the parents. Soon, a complaint was filed in the Selaiyur all-women police station and the police registered a case and search is on to nab Vignesh who is missing.