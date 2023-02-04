City

Man held for snatching mobile phone in Saidapet

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a history sheeter for allegedly robbing a mobilephone from a youth in Saidapet.

The victim, M Saran of Jafferkhanpet was at Saidapet (east), Sarathy Nagar when a youth who came from behind robbed the phone from his pocket.

Based on his complaint, Saidapet Police registered a case and after enquiries, arrested a history sheeter from the same neighbourhood.

The stolen phone was recovered from him. The arrested person was identified as R Munish (21). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

The arrested person has three pending cases against him, police said.

