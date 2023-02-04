Food delivery agent murdered by friends; 4 arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday arrested four persons for the murder of a food delivery agent near Neelankarai on Thursday. The deceased, N Ragavendran (24), was a resident of Kottivakkam kuppam.

Police investigations revealed that Ragavendran along with a friend, Ajay, was arrested in an attempt to murder case a few months ago over the attack on another youth in the neighbourhood and was recently out on bail.

On Thursday night, Ragavendran, Ajay and a couple of other friends were in an empty plot at Palavakkam and were talking when argument broke out between Ragavendran and Ajay. Police investigations revealed that Ajay and his friends were drinking while Ragavendran had visited them and was talking with them.

As the arguments escalated, Ajay and his friends started attacking Ragavendran with weapons. One of them attacked him with a knife and fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Passerby who found the victim moved him to a hospital, where he died. Neelankarai Police registered a case of murder and arrested R Balaji (20), D Najimudeen (21), S Ajay (21) and P Vivek (23). All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.