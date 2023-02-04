Chennai Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 22 cr in 2022

CHENNAI: Chennai Police recovered Rs 19.3 crore worth stolen gold jewellery and cash worth 2.8 crore in 2022 apart from over 1000 mobile phones and 400 two-wheelers.

Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal handed over the recovered property- gold jewellery, cash, two-wheelers, mobile phones-to their respective owners at an event held at Rajarathinam stadium, Egmore.

Police officials said that most of the house break-ins are reported during night time and they are formulating several schemes to prevent such incidents.

Shankar Jiwal said that city police is in talks with the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) to devise a new system to monitor locked houses, wherein residents can register online whenever they have to travel out of station. "A patrol team will visit the house thrice during night," Commissioner Jiwal said.

According to an official release, between January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, Chennai Police have managed to recover 6,643 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 19.3 crore, cash worth Rs 2.8 crore, 1487 mobile phones, 425 two wheelers, 31 autos and 18 four wheelers.

Police officials said that over 4,100 cases related to property crimes were registered by Chennai Police in 2022 and police had arrested over 3500 accused, some of them repeat offenders.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also appealed to public to be wary of cyber crimes and not share information such as OTP (One Time Password) and such details to unknown persons. "Cyber crimes have increased exponentially in the last decade. In 90 per cent of the cases, the conmen take advantage of carelessness on our part, " Jiwal said.