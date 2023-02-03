Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor gets CRZ clearance

The Port Trust resubmitted the project for CRZ clearance, as the design and cost of project was revised in 2017. While the earlier submission had pegged the project cost at Rs 3,204 crore, the latest submission revised it to Rs 5,721.33 crore. The total length of the corridor remains the same as earlier, 20.565 km. But a part of the corridor will be made two-deck so that heavy vehicles towards the Port could use the uppermost corridor. There will be no ramps on the upper corridor to allow local vehicles to enter or exit so that it will be accessed only by heavy vehicles to and from the port.