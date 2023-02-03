No prohibition for constructing Pen monument on Marina, NGT told

CHENNAI: With the Karunanidhi Pen Monument project already creating uproar among environmentalists, Tamil Development and Information Department told the Southern Zone of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that construction of memorial (samaathi) in Coastal Regulation Zone-2 is not a prohibited activity.

In a report, the department said that the memorials of Arignar Anna and Dr MGR at Marina Beach were constructed prior to promulgation of coastal regulation zone notification. "The burial site of the late Chief Minister Muthamizharignar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) is falling in Coastal Regulation Zone-2. The prohibited activities are listed under paragraph 3 of the coastal regulation zone notification 2011 wherein construction of memorial is not a prohibited activity in coastal regulation zone-2," the report said.

The department also informed the Tribunal that an announcement to construct a memorial to portray Karunanithi's contribution to the Tamil society, to spread his achievements and vision to the present and future generation for Rs 39 crore at Anna Memorial.

Meanwhile, the NGT has been apprised that approvals from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) have been obtained for the construction of the memorial.

The report has been submitted based on a direction by the Tribunal while hearing a case filed a B Ramkumar Adityan against the construction of memorial and pen monument.

"If we continue to lay down the mortal remains of the chief ministers in Marina Beach, the world's second largest beach will shrink and lose its fame and glory in near future. Already, considerable sand area of the Marina Beach has been converted as concrete floors and granite floors near graves of former chief ministers, memorials and other buildings. These floors have to be removed and the Beach sand has to be restored to maintain the beach atmosphere in the Marina Beach," the petitioner had said.

Meanwhile, the public works department, in its separate report on Pen Monument, said that the monument will be constructed after obtaining clearances from the authorities.