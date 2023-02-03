Newly-wed woman dies of burns

CHENNAI: A newly married woman, who was found with burns along the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Sriperumbudur, died on Thursday. Priyadarshini (27) from Kancheepuram got married to Suresh of Chennai four months ago. Following some misunderstandings with him, she was staying with her parents for the past one month. On Wednesday, she told her parents that she was going back to him and left home in the morning. Later in the day, passersby saw a woman with severe burns lying in the bushes near Pennalur bus stop and alerted the police. Officials rushed her to Sriperumbudur GH, from where she was shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with 90 per cent burns. Early on Thursday morning, she died. Further probe is on.