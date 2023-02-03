Man on lookout by Punjab police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Punjab police for six years was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The immigration officials were checking documents of passengers who were about to board the flight to Malaysia on Thursday night. When scanned the documents of Kuljith Singh of Punjab, they found that he was wanted by the police for the past six years. Soon, they detained Kuljith and informed the Punjab police. Kuljith was a businessman and had been involved in a few money laundering cases.

The Punjab police registered a case against Kuljith and had been searching for him for the past six years. Since the police were unable to trace Kuljith a lookout circular was issued in 2017 to all the airports across the country to prevent him from escaping abroad. The immigration officials handed Kuljith to the airport police and a special team from Punjab would soon arrive in Chennai to take Kuljith into their custody.