Folk artiste Nellai Thangaraj passes away, Stalin condoles

CHENNAI: Folk artiste Nellai Thangaraj, who played a pivotal role in director Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal passed away due to health issues this morning at the age of 65.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Koothu artiste Nellai Thangaraj in the wee hours today due to ill health. Thangaraj, a people's artiste, made his debut through the film 'Pariyerum Perumal' and made his mark in the hearts of all of us with his emotional performance in the film. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the world of art."