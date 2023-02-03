Drive against drugs: Chennai Police seize 10 kg ganja last week

CHENNAI: As part of Chennai police's 'Drive against Drugs' campaign, Chennai police booked nine cases and arrested 16 persons in the past one week (January 27 to February 2) and seized more than 10 kgs of ganja.

A major haul was by the New Washermenpet PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing), who arrested a 28-year-old woman for possession of four kilograms of ganja on January 29. The accused, B Anbazhagi, was intercepted by the PEW wing near Korukkupet.

Triplincae PEW arrested two persons- Poovarasan (22) and Magesh (26) for possession of 1.25 kg of ganja on January 29. The two of them were arrested near Ormes road, Kilpauk.

Tiruvottiyur Police had arrested a 20-year-old for being in possession of 1.1 kg of ganja near Vyasarpadi. Police said that the raids will continue in the coming weeks.