CMRL work: Traffic diversions near Anderson Road for 6 months

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate the CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) phase-2 work on Ayanavaram Anderson Road from Regional Transport office (RTO) junction to Anderson Street junction, Chennai City Police have announced traffic diversions for the next six months from Saturday (February 4). A trial run was conducted for a week from January 25 and the response was satisfactory, police said.

Accordingly, Anderson road is to be closed for construction of Metro Railway station and movement of vehicle traffic will be restricted on Anderson Road (Distance from KH Road & MVT Road Junction to Perambur Bridge South- 1.29 K.M)

Traffic on Pilkington Road from Konnur High Road junction to Constable Road junction will be made one way, a release stated.

Vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road coming from Kellys, intending to go to Perambur via Anderson road, should take right turn at KH Road and MVT Road junction and reach their destination via Konnur High Road - Tank Bund Road Junction - Left turn - Tank Bund Road - CYS Road - Perambur High Road Junction - Left turn –Perambur High Road (South).

Vehicles from Kellys can also travel via Otteri junction- Cooks Road to reach Perambur High Road or take the Konnur High Road- Portuguese road junction-constable road-Pilkington road. Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road Via Anderson Road shall proceed straight on Pilkington Road and reach their destination via Pilkington Road - Left turn – Konnur High Road.

Commercial and Heavy Vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road Via Anderson Road, should take compulsory Right turn at Constable Road junction and reach their destination via Constable Road (Railway Hospital) - Left turn – Portuguese Road – Left turn – Konnur High Road.

Vehicles on Konnur High Road coming from Joint office Junction would not be allowed to take left turn at Pilkington Road Junction towards Pilkington Road. Instead, these vehicles will go straight on Konnur High Road and reach their destination via Tank bund Road – Perambur High Road.